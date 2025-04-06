X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.98 and traded as low as $24.95. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 41,837,808 shares traded.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,053,000 after buying an additional 3,072,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 827,398 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,235,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

