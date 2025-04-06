Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,076 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE XYL opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

