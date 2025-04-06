Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 515,415 Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,000. Blue Owl Capital Co. III makes up 2.7% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at $40,910,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

