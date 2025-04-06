Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys 53,585 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HashiCorp worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HashiCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

