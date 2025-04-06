Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,880 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,880 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

