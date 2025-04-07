10,338 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by U S Wealth Group LLC.

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.54 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

