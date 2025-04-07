110,000 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,000. DTE Energy comprises 3.6% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management US LLC owned 0.05% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

