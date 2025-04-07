12,472 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after buying an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after buying an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after buying an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

