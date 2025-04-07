1,822 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $121.92 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $129.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

