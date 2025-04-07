19,059 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

