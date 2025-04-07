2,280 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.