2,732 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 154,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.