4,641 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DocuSign by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DocuSign by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 378,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

