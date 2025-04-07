53,739 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 884.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of VC opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

