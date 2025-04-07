56,580 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,034,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

