65,113 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $74.45 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

