758 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after purchasing an additional 348,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,783,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $720.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $917.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,086.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

