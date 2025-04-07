8,758 Shares in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Acquired by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Certior Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $31.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

