Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.