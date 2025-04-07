ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,138 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

