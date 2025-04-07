ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.01. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87). Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monopar Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,778,925. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

