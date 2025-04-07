ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,833,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MRNA stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

