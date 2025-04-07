AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,578,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

