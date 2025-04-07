Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 25151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

