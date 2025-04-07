Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 25151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.
The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
