Amarin Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 11th (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, April 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 10th.

AMRN opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,599,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amarin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,301,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Amarin by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amarin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 838,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

