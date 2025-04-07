Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 50311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,007.72. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,174.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,328 shares of company stock worth $810,467. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

