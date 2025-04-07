American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at UBS Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,454,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,482,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.