American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $14.04. American Superconductor shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 89,745 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $655.43 million, a P/E ratio of 237.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3,089.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $11,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Superconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

