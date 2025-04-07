Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.