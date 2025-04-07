Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

