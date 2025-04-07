Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
