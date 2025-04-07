Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 293235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

