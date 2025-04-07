Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 293235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.
