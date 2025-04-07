Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 64287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 829,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

