Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 615 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $502.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.