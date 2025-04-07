Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

