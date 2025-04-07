Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 554,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $154,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

