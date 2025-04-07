Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 63,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

