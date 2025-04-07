Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,195 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,621,134 shares of company stock worth $131,646,496. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 9.8 %

HOOD stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

