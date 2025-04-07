Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $91,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Shell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 16,663.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 305,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after buying an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

