Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.