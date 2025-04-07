Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 138,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $28.22 on Monday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

