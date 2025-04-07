Aristides Capital LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amdocs by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 5.2 %

DOX opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.