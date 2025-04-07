Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $25.92 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

