Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 83.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $68.61 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

