Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.4 %

KELYA stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.38 million, a P/E ratio of -204.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on KELYA

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.