Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.15.

NYSE:URI opened at $564.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $537.33 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

