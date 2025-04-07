Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,603 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.90 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

