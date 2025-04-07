Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Astera Labs Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 2,495.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $18,209,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

