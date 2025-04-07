Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Avantor worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

