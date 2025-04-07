Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,272 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.64% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC opened at $23.63 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

