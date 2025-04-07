Aviva PLC Purchases 92,110 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 21.0% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.54.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

